Queen Camilla ‘adapting’ principles for King Charles

File Footage

A royal commentator has commended the Queen, asserting that she would willingly "sacrifice herself" to protect King Charles.

This praise follows the recent diagnosis of cancer by the King, leading Queen Camilla to take on additional royal responsibilities.

Speaking on GB News Angela Levin said: " She has gone to as many engagements as possible that King Charles would have done, which is a huge load, but she'll do it with grace.

Last week, she was driven for six hours to go to a charity in a local church. And it was just astonishing that she would do that.

"So she would do her absolute best to stand by him. She never wanted to be in the spotlight and she disliked giving speeches. But she's learned all that and I think it's a marvelous thing that she's done."

It comes after it has been reported that Prince Harry is interested in bringing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK, as per an insider.

The source said: "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first.

"That's been made very clear to him."

The insider told OK!: "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused."



Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.

