Prince Harry ‘wants’ Archie and Lilibet to bond with King Charles

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly interested in bringing his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the UK, as per an insider.

In the previous week, the Duke of Sussex travelled to the UK to visit King Charles after learning about the monarch's cancer diagnosis.

Charles personally informed Harry of his illness.

Harry spent approximately 45 minutes with his father before returning to the US the next day.

During the visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's children, Archie and Lilibet, did not accompany Harry.

A source suggests that Prince Harry has intentions to bring Archie and Lilibet to the UK in the future.

The source said: "Harry wants to spend more time in the UK and bring the children over to be with [Charles] and their cousins, but he will have to prove himself first.

"That's been made very clear to him."

The insider told OK!: "Meghan doesn't want anything to do with it and is keen to stay away from England, but Harry is of the opinion that he must repair the damage that has been caused."

Harry and Meghan moved to the US in 2020 after stepping down as working members of the Royal Family.



