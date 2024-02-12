Prince William protects Kate Middleton with smart plan

Prince William has proved to be a loving and caring husband by shielding his wife Kate Middleton from mounting pressure to step up duties amid King Charles's cancer treatment.

The future King wants her wife to stay away from royal workload pressure and mental stress during her time of recovery, protecting her with smart strategy to spend more time with her.



The Prince of Wales is giving his wife as much space to recover as possible, according to the former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II.



"I think William will try and shield her from as much of that pressure as possible. I hear they've gone to Sandringham for half term week next week, to recuperate," Ailsa Anderson, speaking to Camilla Tominey on GBNews, claimed.



"And I think he will try and give her as much space as she needs to recuperate."



According to Ailsa, Prince William does 'not want overshadow' his father and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II when she was reigning monarch'.



Ailsa continued: "When the Queen became Queen, she was 26 years old, so she had that stardust too. She was that glamorous, young, fragile, beautiful queen. So actually that happened to her as well."

According to the the former royal aide William is "very much his own man, and he will step up in the way he wants to do it."