Kanye West takes 'coward' step to avoid Kim Kardashian at Super Bowl

Kanye West was dubbed a 'coward' as he hid his face with a bizarre mask in order to avoid his ex-wife Kim Kardashian at the 2024 Super Bowl.

In conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James claimed that the rapper and his wife Bianca Censori appeared 'anxious' with the fear of bumping into the Skims founder.

While analysing the Australian beauty's expressions, the expert said, "Bianca's wide-eyed beauty and her expression do seem to signal wariness or tension here."

Speaking of Kanye, Judi said, "In his Dath Vader-chic, with his crucifix face mask in place to hide any trace of emotions like wariness or anxiety at the prospect of bumping into either his ex Kim, her current man Odell, or even the Queen of the Super Bowl and the woman he has dissed in the past, Taylor Swift."



She further added that the musician committed a mistake by making his partner's 'tense' facial expressions visible to the world.

"When a man takes his current wife to a gathering that includes his ex wife and her new love interest and then proceeds to render himself invisible, making his current wife's facial expressions visible to the world it might not look like the bravest move in the book," Judi said.

For the unversed, Kanye was married to Kim for ten years. However, the two parted ways in 2021.

Notably, the former couple co-parents their four kids, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.