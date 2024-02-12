12.12: The Day's producers promise to take 'strong measures' against illegal video leak

12.12: The Day producers warn of consequences

12.12: The Day's investment distributor along with Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp, jointly released an official statement regarding the illegal leak of the movie’s files.

The statement read: "We have identified that certain online users are sharing the '12.12: The Day' video files using specific platforms and links.”

It further spoke of the consequences involving the illegal acts, warning the parties of strict action.

"Such acts constitute a clear crime, infringing on copyright laws and the property rights protected by these laws. Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp intend to hold those responsible for these illegal acts accountable and respond strongly."

It also briefed on closely monitoring the situation to find out the distributors, sharing video leaks on various platforms.

"We have commenced operations to identify those involved, including the original distributor, and those who have watched and shared the video files, We are closely monitoring the situation for any damages and will take appropriate measures depending on the extent of further damages. We urge an immediate halt to the distribution of illegal video files to prevent additional harm,” it concluded.

12.12: The Day revolves around the military forces in Seoul on December 12, 1979, starring Hwang Jung Min and Jung Woo Sung.

The film garnered appreciation from fans worldwide, setting a box office record.