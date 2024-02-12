12.12: The Day's producers promise to take 'strong measures' against illegal video leak

12.12: The Day's investment distributor along with Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp, jointly released an official statement regarding the illegal leak of the movie’s files.
The statement read: "We have identified that certain online users are sharing the '12.12: The Day' video files using specific platforms and links.”
It further spoke of the consequences involving the illegal acts, warning the parties of strict action.
"Such acts constitute a clear crime, infringing on copyright laws and the property rights protected by these laws. Plus M Entertainment and Hive Media Corp intend to hold those responsible for these illegal acts accountable and respond strongly."
It also briefed on closely monitoring the situation to find out the distributors, sharing video leaks on various platforms.
"We have commenced operations to identify those involved, including the original distributor, and those who have watched and shared the video files, We are closely monitoring the situation for any damages and will take appropriate measures depending on the extent of further damages. We urge an immediate halt to the distribution of illegal video files to prevent additional harm,” it concluded.
12.12: The Day revolves around the military forces in Seoul on December 12, 1979, starring Hwang Jung Min and Jung Woo Sung.
The film garnered appreciation from fans worldwide, setting a box office record.
Cha Eun Woo compiled all of ENTITY’s tracks into a single story, displaying a rich narrative
Nicola Peltz shares how Brooklyn Beckham felt after his part was cut from the new movie
Kate Winslet opens up about the impact of 1997 hit film 'Titanic' on her life in recent interview
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to surprise fans on Valentine's Day amid King's cancer treatment
Several fans were expecting a romantic proposal from the NFL athlete for his lady love at the Super Bowl
Prince Harry was accused of causing King Charles enough stress to cause him cancer