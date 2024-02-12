Beyoncé sneakily hinted at her new album ‘Renaissance: Act II’ at the Grammys





Beyoncé dropped two surprise tracks from the album including ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’

Beyoncé was already hinting at her country era long before her official announcement at the 2024 Super Bowl.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII, Queen Bey sent fans into a frenzy by announcing her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II and even dropping two surprise tracks.

Interestingly, the revelation came a week after Beyoncé’s head-turning fashion choice at the 2024 Grammys.

During the awards, the highest-Grammy-winner stunned in a head-to-toe western-inspired ensemble, donning a custom Louis Vuitton leather studded skirt suit by Pharrell, Wolford’s Nude 8 tights, Cartier rings, and a Stetson cowboy hat.

While the superstar iconically sported a cowboy hat on the cover of her Renaissance album, her full commitment to cowboy aesthetics at the Grammys fueled speculation among fans that more country-infused music was on the horizon.

Beyoncé then confirmed all suspicions when she announced the release of new music scheduled on March 29.



She shared teasers on social media, including two tracks, Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages – both heavily country.

The singles both embody rustic, roots-heavy beats, solidifying her venture into the world of country sounds.