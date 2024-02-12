Kanye West attends Super Bowl in presence of Taylor Swift

File Footage

Kanye West entered what could be considered hostile territory when he attended the Super Bowl on Sunday, where both his rival Taylor Swift and ex-wife Kim Kardashian were present.

The 46-year-old rapper went incognito as he made his way to the event, accompanied by his wife Bianca Censori.

Kanye's marriage to Kim officially ended in 2021, and she has since begun dating Odell Beckham Jr.

The rapper was also previously engulfed in drama with Taylor after she took offense at a lyric in his track Famous back in 2016, sparking an epic feud.

The accompanying music video for Famous also depicted a nak** Taylor lying in his bed next to him - along with a whole host of other celebrities - with nude Kim on the other side.

In Famous, Kanye rapped: 'For all my South Side n****s that know me best/ I feel like me and Taylor might still have s**/ Why? I made that b***h famous.'

Kanye defended the line, claiming he had a conversation with Taylor about the lyrics in question ahead of time, which she denied.

However, Swift continued to accuse Kanye of lying about asking her permission to reference her in his lyrics which prompted now ex-wife Kim to release a partial recording of the call in question.

Taylor hit back by claiming that although Kanye spoke through some aspects of the lyrics, she did not consent to being referred to as a 'b***h.'

The Bad Blood hitmaker recently opened up about the effect the lyrics had on her as well as the bitter feud between the rapper and SKIMS founder.

While talking to TIME after being named the magazine's Person of the Year in December 2023, she dished on the dispute which started when West wrote the vulgar lyrics about the rising star.

Taylor said that the public fallout said it felt like 'a career death,' adding: 'Make no mistake - my career was taken away from me.'

More recently, West dropped her name again during his Vultures listening experience on Friday.

In his latest song Carnival, Swift's name stands out among a list of controversial figures — including accused rapist Bill Cosby and tech billionaire Elon Musk — who've made it into the lyrics.



