Chuu promises Valentine's Day 'gift' to fans as new solo artist

Chuu plans to release a new digital single

Chuu is all set to embark on her journey as a solo artist after announcing the release of her new digital single through several music sites on Tuesday, February 13, since her debut album Howl nearly four months ago.

Star News broke this news on Monday, February 12, marking the star’s first release.

The song is said to be a sweet treat for couples on the Valentine’s Day, fans are already head over heels in love with Chuu’s skills and can’t contain themselves for the upcoming track.

Chuu officially debuted as a member of the girl band LOONA in 2018, the singer signed a contract with the agency ATRP.

The Howl alum met with her official fan club Chuu Can Do It following her first concert in November 2023.

This led to the singer successfully completing a tour in six huge cities in the US in December.

This brought a wave of excitement among her fans, garnering appreciation worldwide.

The K-pop singer received recognition for her work as an artist, with Billboard Shortlisting Howl as one of the Top 25 K-pop Songs of 2023.