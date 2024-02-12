King Charles lets Queen Camilla 'lead' royal family amid illness

King Charles, who attended the church service with Camilla on the royal Sandringham Estate, appeared 'comfortable' letting his wife take an active role as a working royal amid his cancer diagnosis.

The Monarch, 75, was photographed with Camilla during their visit to St Mary Magdalene church on February 11.

Speaking of the King's public appearance, body language expert Judi James told Fabulous magazine that Charles wanted Camilla to lead the royal family following the royal health scare.

"He appears to be comfortable letting Camilla take a more active and dominant role here, looking ahead as she turns to acknowledge and wave at the cameras in a rather protective-looking way," she said.

Moreover, King's approach to informing people about his medical issues in order to raise awareness has been lauded by Judi.

However, the expert believes that the Monarch appeared 'weak' and 'fragile' during his latest outing.

“Here we can see his wave to the cameras showing a message of ‘business as usual’ but his angle of lean as he walks, with his shoulders hunched slightly forward and his head leading, plus those raised elbows and the rather firm grip he has on the handle of his umbrella, suggest a hint of frailty too," Judi explained.



For the unversed, Buckingham Palace revealed on February 5 that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer.

This shocking announcement left the royal family and fans concerned about the future of the monarchy.