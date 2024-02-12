Lana Del Rey makes it to Taylor Swift’s suite after ditching rival’s jacket

Lana is a diehard San Francisco 49ers fan – the team playing against Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift wasn’t going to fraternize with the enemy – even if it was her long-time bestie Lana Del Rey.

During the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, fans were left outraged when Lana seemingly wasn’t let into Taylor suite at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada as the latter cheered on her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The music icons were spotted saying hello to each other – Taylor from within her suite and Lana reaching up to her from down below.

“Let Lana into your suite, Taylor,” one fan implored on X (previously Twitter), while another demanded, “get lana in that damn suite.”

Notably, in the photographs circulating social media, the Summertime Sadness hitmaker was proudly sporting a red San Francisco 49ers jacket.



To paint the full picture, the 49ers were the rival team that played (and lost) against the Kansas City Chiefs – Travis’ team.

Hence, speculations arose that the multi-Grammy winner simply couldn’t allow rival fans in her suite – be it her close friend and musical collaborator.

Interestingly, the Video Games songstress was later photographed in Taylor’s suite after ditching the enemy’s jacket.