Kate Winslet details 'unpleasant' life experience after 'Titanic' fame

Kate Winslet opened up about how the fame after Titanic's success affected her negatively.

The Hollywood A-list actress recently appeared on the cover of PORTER magazine and detailed her 'unpleasant' life experience after the 1997 romantic/adventure film release.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," The Holiday actress shared.



Kate added, "Journalists would always say, 'After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things' … and I was like, 'Yeah, you bet your life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible.'"

Earlier, the 48-year-old actress also revealed that she was 'bullied' by the press after the Titanic release.

The Avatar actress made some shocking revelations at the WTF with Marc Maron's podcast in 2021.

She said, "Also, I was subject to quite a lot of also personal physical scrutiny, and criticized quite a lot — the British press were actually quite unkind to me. I felt quite bullied, if I'm honest."

Notably, Kate starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the till-date popular film among the audience.

The on-screen couple set the bar high with their beautiful chemistry and performances in the film.