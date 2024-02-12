Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning ahead of Valentine's Day show in Canada

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to surprise fans on Valentine's Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make their first joint appearance on Wednesday since the Duke returned from the UK after meeting with his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stun fans with their show on Valentine's Day in Canada, where the couple began dating while Meghan filming Suits.

Meghan and Harry are set to head to Canada on three-day visit (from February 14 to February 16) for the "Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go" celebrations.

The California-based couple are expected to celebrate the lovers' day by renewing their vow during their trip.



However, some royal experts and historians warn Meghan and Harry to avoid doing any stunt at the time when King Charles and Princess Kate are experiencing health crisis as "it may damage the couple's reputation further".

Royal experts believe: "Harry and Meghan's any new stunt during King Charles and Princess Kate's treatment may harm their popularity as people respect and love those who stand by their families in crisis"

The Duke founded the Invictus Games for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans in 2014 as a working member of the royal family and has continued to champion the sporting event despite stepping down from the monarchy in 2020.

