Travis Kelce halts plan to propose to Taylor Swift at 2024 Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce delighted their fans with a PDA-filled celebration after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end lifted the 2024 Super Bowl trophy.

However, some of their well-wishers left disappointed as they were expecting a romantic proposal from the NFL athlete for his lady love.

In a conversation with The Mirror, body language expert Judi James claimed that Swift and Kelce wanted to enjoy their "individual moments of global victory" and did not want to combine "too many memories."

She explained, "A huge public proposal would have looked too brand-compliant, plus both of them needed to enjoy their individual moments of global victory and career fulfilment after her award and his win without adding to the mix and combining too many memories.‌"

Moreover, James believes Swift and Kelce displayed "the intensity of their love" in public for the first time with "their body language signals."

The expert lauded that Bad Blood singer for maturely standing at the back and letting Kelce enjoy the spotlight after the win.



The expert further shared that the pair's comfortable way of showing affection for each other "defines the more authentic side to their love."