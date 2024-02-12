Cha Eun Woo drops spoiler images for mini-album Entity

ENTITY's spoiler images

Cha Eun Woo dropped his second upcoming video and lyric spoiler images for solo mini-album ENTITY on February 8.

In the video, Cha Eun Woo could be seen living the romantic dream, as he stares from a distance, showcasing intense feelings. Fans went gaga over Woo's performance and can't wait for its official release.

The singer compiled all of ENTITY’s tracks into a single story, displaying a rich narrative and intensity of emotions conveyed through each track.

The story offers an inside scoop on the painful days following breakup with a loved one, as it suggests.

Further highlighting how love fills a void, adding vibrancy and colors to one’s life.

The album focuses on; "There's no such thing as a beautiful goodbye," "Let's not worry anymore. I'm not alone," "She spreads into my empty heart, filling my emptiness with her. So I can always look inside. That's how I'll live."



All of these phrases highlight the wholesomeness of love as an emotion, with handwritten notes and hourglass poising a sense of curiosity.

The latter is set to release on February 15 at 6PM.

Two days later, Woowill hold a solo fan concert Mystery Elevator at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.

There, the singer will perform all the tracks from ENTITY for the first time.



