Cha Eun Woo drops spoiler images for mini-album Entity

Cha Eun Woo dropped his second upcoming video and lyric spoiler images for solo mini-album ENTITY on February 8.
In the video, Cha Eun Woo could be seen living the romantic dream, as he stares from a distance, showcasing intense feelings. Fans went gaga over Woo's performance and can't wait for its official release.
The singer compiled all of ENTITY’s tracks into a single story, displaying a rich narrative and intensity of emotions conveyed through each track.
The story offers an inside scoop on the painful days following breakup with a loved one, as it suggests.
Further highlighting how love fills a void, adding vibrancy and colors to one’s life.
The album focuses on; "There's no such thing as a beautiful goodbye," "Let's not worry anymore. I'm not alone," "She spreads into my empty heart, filling my emptiness with her. So I can always look inside. That's how I'll live."
All of these phrases highlight the wholesomeness of love as an emotion, with handwritten notes and hourglass poising a sense of curiosity.
The latter is set to release on February 15 at 6PM.
Two days later, Woowill hold a solo fan concert Mystery Elevator at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
There, the singer will perform all the tracks from ENTITY for the first time.
King Charles was diagnosed with cancer while he underwent treatment for prostrate enlargement
Beyonce earns $30 million from Super Bowl stunt
King Charles has no intention to abdicate to Prince William
Usher performed at Black Eyed Peas’ Super Bowl halftime show in 2011
Taylor Swift has been a supportive girlfriend to Travis Kelce ever since they started dating in summer 2023
Prince Harry met cancer-stricken King Charles for a brief 30-minute meeting at Clarence House