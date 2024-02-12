King Charles gives key advice to Prince William amid health concerns

King Charles had some wise words to share with his son, Prince William, amid his health concerns which followed soon after Kate Middleton.



Before the monarch’s prostrate treatment was announced, hours before Kensington Palace had revealed that the Princess of Wales underwent a ‘planned abdominal surgery’ which would take nearly two weeks to recover in the hospital.

And just last week, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King has been diagnosed with cancer while he was receiving treatment. Amid this health crisis of the royal family, Charles had advised his son to prioritise his family, royal expert Ingrid Seward claimed.

“I remember Charles said that he was determined that William should enjoy his family before he took on too much royal work,” she told The Telegraph.

“He feels that’s the least William should have – he’s got to be able to enjoy his family before he’s thrown into this role.”

Seward added “I think Charles said to William: ‘Look after your wife, first and foremost. She’s very important to you’.”

Prince William’s estranged brother, Prince Harry previously claimed that when it came to parenting, a “genetic pain” passed down through the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex said in his memoir, “If I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father