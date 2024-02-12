King Charles snubs abdication rumours after Prince William's big decision

King Charles, who made his first outing on Sunday after receiving cancer treatment, has seemingly quashed the rumours about his abdication.

The 75-year-old King's Sunday outing is a clear message to those who are predicting that King Charles will leave the throne this year due to his advanced age and cancer diagnosis.



It comes after the Prince of Wales took a major step to help with royal workload following the monarch's unexplained cancer diagnosis. The future King has appointed ex-diplomat Ian Patrick as his private secretary.



"The King has no intention to give up the crown to heir to the throne William any time soon as he wants to serve his people till the last drop of his blood," an insider ha claimed.

"The monarch's appearance and his latest statement cleared the air about his future plans as he displayed a very positive gesture while heading to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham along with his wife Queen Camilla, giving a wave to photographers to confirm that he will return soon among them to carry out his royal duties."

"Dressed in tan jacket and grey pants, the King smiled at onlookers before attending the church service. The monarch's telling gesture revealed he will soon return to the duty with full spirits as he has many tasks to achieve as the monarch in his life, including makin peace between Harry and William, the insider claimed.



His latest message also brought smile to his fans and supporters as he said: "I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

The Monarch appeared thanking to hose who are not spreading rumours about his health and monarchy, and encouraging him during his battle against cancer, adding: "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

"My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience," he concluded in the statement.

The royal family has already announced that King Charles will return to duty soon after his cancer treatment.