Usher 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show: All special guest appearances

Usher pulled in his showstopping friends for an electrifying performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show on Sunday.



The Grammy-winning musician was joined by Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am and Jermaine Dupri to assist Usher during the career-spanning set, which started with the song Caught Up.

Living up to his reputation as a showman and bona fide entertainer, Usher delivered a performance full of shirtless, sultry jams, iconic fluid dance moves and some roller-skating action.

While there was a lot of speculations that Justin Bieber and Beyoncé will also be roped in for an act, the show still came through leaving the crowd cheering and fully entertained.

His performance kicked off with Usher perched on what appeared to be a throne, seemingly anointing himself king at one of the biggest stages.

Then, a medley of his songs, My Way, Caught Up, U Don’t Have To Call, followed. He then jumped into brief snippet of Superstar and then Love in This Club.

Alicia Keys was the first guest to appear as she performed If I Ain’t Got You in a sparkling red bodysuit and joined Usher for their 2004 single, My Boo.

Jermaine Dupri then joined the singer for Confessions Pt. II, Burn and U Got It Bad. Usher then took of his shirt as H.E.R. appeared with an electric guitar.

With an outfit change, Usher emerged with roller skates on and did OMG with Will.I.Am and then moving onto the finale with his hit, Yeah!, alongside Ludacris, and some of DJ Snake’s Turn Down for What.