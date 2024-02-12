Usher set to marry girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea after 2024 Super Bowl

It appears that Usher will be getting a ring of his own after performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime show.

The Yeah! singer and his longtime girlfriend, Jennifer Goicoechea, obtained a marriage license before his performance, in court documents acquired by multiple outlets, including Page Six.

The couple received the license in Clark County, Nevada on Thursday, February 8.

Usher, 45, and Goicoechea, 39, confirmed their romance in October 2019 when the Epic Records executive shared a photo of the two kissing at the Hollywood Bowl.

Within a year, it was revealed that the couple was expecting their first child together as Goicoechea was spotted with a bump as she trolled with her beau in West Hollywood, California, in September 2020.

Their daughter Sovereign Bo Raymond was born the same month, who is now three. They also welcomed son, Sire Castrello Raymond, in November 2021.

Usher also shares sons Usher V, 16, and Naviyd, 15, with his first ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

The Grammy-winning musician decided to take their relationship to the next level with Goicoechea after receiving counsel from his spiritual director, Amba Kahly Su, per The Daily Mail.

The outlet also reveals that the wedding will be following soon after the big game.