Jay-Z attends 2024 Super Bowl with daughters

Jay-Z seems to be a good father giving his daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi the time they deserve.



On Sunday, the 54-year-old rapper and his children arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas February 11 to see the San Francisco 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jay-Z brought Blue Ivy, 12, and Rumi, 6, onto the pitch before to the start of the game.

He looked amazing with a purple and green jacket with a Las Vegas and NFL theme, black jeans, sneakers, sunglasses and a black beanie.

Blue Ivy accessorised her black and orange letterman jacket with shoes and denim cargo pants.

Rumi was dressed in combat boots, leggings, and a black leather jacket. Rumi had a toy in her hands as she stood on the field.

Beyoncé, who married Jay-Z in 2008, and her 6-year-old son Sir were not seen on the pitch with the group.

Jay-Z went to the football game not only to spend time with his girls but also to cheer on his friend Usher during the halftime show.

Produced by Jay-Z's production firm, ROC NATION, the star-studded show will feature Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil Jon.

“I think that he’s going to take his rightful place,” Jay-Z told Entertainment Tonight of Usher’s plans before the game.

“He’s one of the greatest performers we’ve seen in our time and I think he’ll take his rightful place.”