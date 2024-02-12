‘The Fall Guy’: Super Bowl ad makes Ryan Gosling cry to Taylor Swift's song

Ryan Gosling weeps to Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' in Super Bowl 2024 ad for 'The Fall Guy'

Ryan Gosling is a Swiftie in a Super Bowl commercial for The Fall Guy.



A Super Bowl commercial for David Leitch's thriller, which includes numerous action scenes, aliens, and space cowboys, was published by Universal on Sunday.

Gosling sobs in a car in one moment as he listens to Taylor Swift's song All Too Well.

“Have you been crying to Taylor Swift?” Emily Blunt asks Gosling in the trailer.

“Doesn’t everybody?” Gosling answers.

The scene is perhaps a reference to the pop star's NFL coverage in 2023.

Swift has supported her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, by going to several NFL games.

Even hours before kickoff, the pop star's presence at the 2024 Super Bowl dominated CBS Sports' NFL pregame coverage.

The Fall Guy, which is based on Glen A. Larson's eponymous 1980s television series, stars Ryan Gosling as stuntman Colt Seavers, who is looking for a vanished movie star he previously doubled for.

Blunt plays Gosling's ex-girlfriend Jody in the movie, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays the AWOL celebrity.

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Winston Duke (Black Panther), Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches) play in support for them in the movie.