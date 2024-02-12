‘Deadpool 3’ trailer: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman walk-in MCU together

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman feature in ‘Deadpool 3’ trailer during Super Bowl LVIII

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman stepped into Marvel Cinematic Universe together.



On Sunday, February 11, during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII, the first trailer for Deadpool 3 was shown.

With the official title Deadpool & Wolverine, the teaser offered viewers their first look at the hilarious antics Hugh Jackman's Wolverine and Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will get into.

The teaser features an emotional Wade being taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority, a concept first presented in Loki. After watching clips of the Avengers, he becomes aware of what he is viewing.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever,” he says. “I am the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.”

In the last seconds of the video, Jackman, 55, makes a fleeting appearance as he extends his adamantium claws.

Reynolds declared in September 2022 that Jackman would return to the character of Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool film.

One of Jackman's nine X-Men films since 2000's , the pair previously starred together in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

“Hey, Hugh. You want to play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked Jackman in an announcement video, to which Jackman responded, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.”

Watch the Deadpool 3 teaser below:



