Ariana Grande's first look at 'Wicked' musical trailer premiered at Super Bowl

Something Wicked' emerges, promising thrills and wonder.

The highly anticipated first trailer for the much-awaited film adaptation of Broadway sensation Wicked made its debut during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Fans were treated to a glimpse of Ariana Grande in all her pink-gold glory as Glinda the Good Witch, wielding the iconic star-shaped wand and adorned in a billowing, puff-sleeved dress and crown fit for a fairy tale.

Alongside Grande, Cynthia Erivo captivated audiences with her portrayal of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

Helmed by the visionary director Jon M. Chu, known for his remarkable adaptation of In the Heights from stage to screen in 2021, the movie promises to draw audiences with its two-part cinematic adaptation of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's Tony-winning Broadway masterpiece.



The trailer offered a tantalizing peek into the magical world of Oz, where an unlikely friendship blossoms between the clashing witches.

Drawing inspiration from Gregory Maguire's acclaimed 1995 novel, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, the movie boasts a star-studded cast.

In addition to Erivo and Grande, Jonathan Bailey takes on the role of Fiyero, while screen legends such as Jeff Goldblum, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Ethan Slater, and Michelle Yeoh breathe life into the vibrant world of Oz.

Set to hit theaters on November 27, 2024.







