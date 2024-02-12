Is Travis Kelce is set to join Taylor Swift in Melbourne post Super Bowl LVIII?

Fans on high alert for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's connection.

Will Travis Kelce Surprise Taylor Swift in Melbourne After Super Bowl LVIII?

Taylor Swift is gearing up for her highly anticipated Eras Tour in Australia, set to kick off in Melbourne on February 16.



As fans eagerly await her arrival, speculation swirls around whether her NFL star boyfriend, Travis Kelce, will accompany her Down Under.

Kelce, the talented tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, is on the verge of playing in Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday.

According to Australian NFL expert Jaymz Clements, a Super Bowl win could entail days of celebratory festivities for him and his teammates.

"Typically you'll see two to three days of hardcore partying," Clements revealed to Herald Sun.

With the Super Bowl festivities already centered in Vegas this year, the Chiefs may indulge in spirited celebrations for at least a couple of days.

However, if the Chiefs falter in the game, he might find himself jetting off to Australia to join Swift in the aftermath.

Despite the potential distractions of victory celebrations, Travis's strong bond with Swift may sway his decision, especially considering his rigorous training regimen prevented him from accompanying Swift to the Grammys earlier this month.

Expressing his regret at missing the event, he emphasized his desire to support Swift and witness her potential triumphs.

"I think I've got practice on Sunday, or is it a travel day?" Kelce ponders, illustrating the intricacies of his demanding schedule.

Fervent fans of Taylor Swift are abuzz with speculation about his imminent presence by the pop icon's side in Australia.

Eagerly predicting a romantic rendezvous, one enthusiast exclaimed, "I have a feeling Travis will be in Australia by Valentine's Day, and him and Taylor are gonna do something so special."

