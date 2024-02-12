Holly Willoughby looks beautiful in crepe gown as she celebrates her 43rd birthday

The gown boasts a low-cut neckline, adorned with intricate flower detailing on each shoulder

Holly Willoughby radiated glamour in a stunning floor-length gown during Sunday's Dancing On Ice.

The 43-year-old television presenter took to Instagram to showcase her backstage look, donning an off-shoulder stretch crepe gown adorned with 3D flower details designed by Marchesa.

In the photo, the series host strikes a pose with her hand on her hip, the garment beautifully highlighting her hourglass figure. The gown boasts a low-cut neckline, adorned with intricate flower detailing on each shoulder.

Holly captioned her post: 'Tonight on @dancingonice we are off to the musicals… and it’s back… The headbanger!

It comes after Holly visited Port Lympne Wildlife Park on Saturday and enjoyed a glass of champagne as she toasted her 43rd birthday in style.

The star was treated by her husband Dan Baldwin to a posh £1,650 a night stay at the lavish Lion lodge to celebrate her birthday.



They spent the day at the 600-acre resort with their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

During their stay, Holly was driven around the the resort in a 4x4 car with her family to see the tigers, giraffes, and cheetah's on site before enjoying a relaxing overnight stay in one of the resorts posh lion cabins.



An onlooker told The Sun: 'Holly looked like she was having a ball on her birthday and couldn’t stop smiling.