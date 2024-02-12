 
Holly Willoughby looks beautiful in crepe gown as she celebrates her 43rd birthday

It comes after Holly visited Port Lympne Wildlife Park on Saturday

By Christina Harrold
February 12, 2024
Holly Willoughby radiated glamour in a stunning floor-length gown during Sunday's Dancing On Ice.

The 43-year-old television presenter took to Instagram to showcase her backstage look, donning an off-shoulder stretch crepe gown adorned with 3D flower details designed by Marchesa.

In the photo, the series host strikes a pose with her hand on her hip, the garment beautifully highlighting her hourglass figure. The gown boasts a low-cut neckline, adorned with intricate flower detailing on each shoulder.

Holly captioned her post: 'Tonight on @dancingonice we are off to the musicals… and it’s back… The headbanger!

It comes after Holly visited Port Lympne Wildlife Park on Saturday and enjoyed a glass of champagne as she toasted her 43rd birthday in style.

The star was treated by her husband Dan Baldwin to a posh £1,650 a night stay at the lavish Lion lodge to celebrate her birthday.

They spent the day at the 600-acre resort with their three children Harry, Belle and Chester.

During their stay, Holly was driven around the the resort in a 4x4 car with her family to see the tigers, giraffes, and cheetah's on site before enjoying a relaxing overnight stay in one of the resorts posh lion cabins.

An onlooker told The Sun: 'Holly looked like she was having a ball on her birthday and couldn’t stop smiling.