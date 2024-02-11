Meghan Markle accused of 'using' Prince Harry for 'personal gains'

Meghan Markle has been accused of using Prince Harry for her personal gains by a royal expert.

In conversation with GB News, royal commentator Candace Owens claimed that the former Suits actress 'manipulated' the Duke of Sussex in order to make her 'dreams come true.'

She criticised the Duchess of Sussex, saying, "I knew they would end up in LA because that was Meghan's dream. Her dream was to be an A-lister and she was unable to make it on the basis of her own merit as an actress."

She added, "So she figured out how to manoeuvre that by marrying a Prince, who the only way to say it, is he's just not as intelligent as her... And he has been subjected to her manipulation."



Candace further said that the mother-of-two tried to 'deconstruct' the royal family with her allegations of 'racism.'

The royal expert said that Meghan bagged "fame and wealth" by marrying an "unwitting participant" Harry.

"He obviously is not as smart as her, but also he liked the fame and he liked the attention in a certain way as well," Candace added.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior royal working roles in 2020.

Since their departure from the UK, the California-based couple made some shocking revelations about the senior members of the royal family, leading to a rift between the blood relationships.