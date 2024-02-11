Phillip Schofield wife Steph does not want to divorce him: ‘love is still there’

Phillip resigned from both This Morning and ITV and said that he was 'so very sorry' to Steph for being unfaithful

Stephanie Lowe, the wife of Phillip Schofield, has reportedly refrained from filing for divorce due to her enduring love for him and her role as his support system.

The former host of This Morning, aged 61, publicly came out as gay in 2020, leading to their separation. Despite the revelation, Stephanie, aged 59, chose to stand by him, and they did not formalize their divorce.

However, in May of the following year, Phillip admitted to being in a relationship with a significantly younger man who was a colleague on This Morning.

Furthermore, he confessed to initially concealing the affair. Describing the romance as 'unwise but not illegal,' the presenter clarified that it occurred within the context of his nearly 30-year marriage.

Phillip resigned from both This Morning and ITV and said that he was 'so very sorry' to Steph for being unfaithful.

At the time, it was reported that Steph had been left 'devastated' by the revelation and angry that her husband had lied to her.

However, it has now been reported that she is choosing not to file for divorce because she does not want him to 'fall any further' then he already has, and despite everything, 'the love is still very much there.'

Speaking to OK!, a source said: 'Whatever Phillip has done behind Steph’s back, she still loves him. Even if the love they shared in the beginning of their marriage is different to what it is now, the love is still very much there.'

They continued: 'Steph is, and always will be, Phillip’s support system. She hasn’t divorced him because she doesn’t want to see him fall any further.

'Phil has caused his wife a lot of hurt in recent times. But there’s no denying, they still have a great friendship and share a lot of love.'

It comes after it was reported that Phillip was planning to spend Christmas with Steph and their two daughters Molly, 30, and Ruby, 27, last year.