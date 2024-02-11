Sophie Turner steals the spotlight at Stanley Zhu event with Peregrine Pearson

File Footage

Sophie Turner and her dashing new boyfriend Peregrine Pearson turned heads at Stanley Zhu's Year of the Dragon celebration, showcasing a cozy affection.

The 27-year-old Game of Thrones star exuded effortless chic in a grey co-ord set, featuring a cropped off-the-shoulder top and a ruched maxi skirt that highlighted her toned midriff.

Completing her look, Joe Joans ex wife elevated her stature with black court heels, adorned herself with a delicate gold necklace and droplet earrings, and styled her luscious blonde locks straight with a radiant makeup finish.

Meanwhile, her handsome partner looked exceptionally sharp in a black suit, featuring a velvet dragon-embellished blazer and tailored black trousers."

The happy couple appeared all smiles as they got close for various snaps together.

It comes after the pair went Instagram official with their relationship last month.

Sophie, who is divorcing Joe Jonas, shared a series of snaps from her ski trip with Peregrine.



