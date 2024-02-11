Holly Willoughby celebrates birthday in style amidst challenging year: Watch

Holly was flooded with birthday messages from her celeb pals as she celebrated turning 43

Holly Willoughby marked her 43rd birthday with a distinctive and stylish celebration.

Sharing a video montage on Instagram, the former host offered glimpses of her adventurous day at Port Lympne Wildlife Park with her followers, showcasing various snaps and videos.

She captioned the cute birthday post with: 'Thank you to my family for the best birthday weekend… Lions and lie-in’s pretty much sums it up. @portlympnepark #lions #sleepover #lionlodge Thank you for your birthday messages as well… super grateful'.

Meanwhile, Holly was flooded with many birthday messages from her celeb pals on Saturday as she celebrated turning 43.

It comes after Holly made her first public appearance in months as she hosted a charity gala on Friday.

The Dancing On Ice host, who took an extended break from screens last year, appeared to have a ball at the Great Ormond Street Hospital dinner.

And it appears Holly will be making a comeback as Rylan Clark revealed the duo have teamed up for a secret project.

Taking to Instagram, Rylan posted a snap of them both and captioned the snap with 'Coming soon...'.



Speaking exclusively to The Sun Rylan said: 'All I can say is me and Holly have done something and you’ll find out what it is very soon!

'Put it this way, we’re not doing a show together but all will become clear…' he added.

It comes as Holly could be set to continue her TV career in America after leaving This Morning last year when she became the subject of a terrifying kidnap plot.

Following her 'year from hell', which saw her embroiled in Phillip Schofield's controversial This Morning exit and become the subject of the kidnap plot, Holly could be set to continue her TV career in America.