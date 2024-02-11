Prince William bears weight of royal duties amid Kate and King Charles illness

File Footage

Prince William is still grappling with the unexpected news of his father's cancer diagnosis and remains steadfast in prioritizing his family amidst the challenges royal insiders reveal.

Despite returning to public duties last week after adjusting his schedule to support the Princess of Wales during her recent operation, the heir to the throne is not yet anticipated to resume full-time royal responsibilities.

At 41, William plans to retreat with his family to Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the children's half-term holidays, creating an opportunity to spend time together, possibly with the King Charles.

However, those close to him suggest that he is still processing the shock of his father's diagnosis, occurring shortly after Kate's major surgery, and is contemplating the implications for his role and his family's future.

'At times like this, it is a reminder that as well as being the future head of state, he is also a human being', a royal source told The Times.

'He is processing the news of his father having cancer as a human being. Given the seriousness with which he takes his role, of course it is something he will be thinking about.'

Meanwhile, William remains determined to prioritise his family, with royal aides saying he will not 'deputise' for the King, who is also supportive of his decision.

A source said: 'The Prince has always made clear that his priority is to support his wife and family for the time being – and he did not put a timescale on that.'



