AMPERS&ONE shows off dancing skills to SF9's hit song 'Good Guy'

AMPERS&ONE drops surprise cover for 'Good Guy'

AMPERS&ONE recently revealed the first look of their surprise cover of the same label SF9’s hit title, Good Guy.



The band took to their YouTube channel, leaving their fans awestruck. In the video, the rookie boy group displayed their aura of the track, reviving the song that initially released in 2020.

The video showcased a sense of brotherhood and unity among group members, as they grooved to the iconic music.

The members could be seen sporting casual jackets on top, pairing it with an ideal pair of trousers, as they dance along the surface.

Fans went absolutely gaga with release of the cover, failing to contain their happiness within.

A user wrote, expressing love for the member: “Kyrell the cutie you are.”

Another one commented: “IS THAT WHAT I THINK IT IS?!?”

The K-pop band last released hit tracks, including Sweet & Sour, On And On, and Sheesh.

Ampers&One is a South Korean band originally managed by FNC Entertainment, consisting of members Kamden, Brian, Jiho, Siyun, Kyrell, Mackiah, and Seungmo.

The band debuted with their single album AmpersAND One on November 15, 2023.