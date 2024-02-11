Margot Robbie reveals what convinced her of 'Barbie's' success

Barbie has gained immense popularity over the years, becoming a topic of discussion in many circles. Margot Robbie recently shared her firsthand experience of the movie-going viral.

The Academy Award-nominated actress recounted the story of the Mattel film screening at SAG-AFTRA in Los Angeles. She also mentioned that some males in a pub in Scotland were talking about the movie.

"I listened for about 30 minutes to a group of guys on a bachelor party discussing the Barbie movie, not knowing that I was sitting two or three feet away from them," she shared.

The Suicide Squad star added, "It was just truly fascinating. There were people at the table who refused to see the Barbie movie."

"One guy was like, 'Dude, it is a cultural moment, don't you want to be a part of culture?' And the other guy was like, 'I'll never see it,' and by the end he did want to see it. It was a whole thing," she confirmed.

Noting, "I wasn't going to go up to them, but then I did." The stag, Margot shared, became shocked after she chimed in to say, "Thank you for seeing the Barbie movie."

She continued, "It was very funny, they lost it. It took a full minute for them to realise and I was practically out the door and they went 'Ohhhh'.

"People's reactions to the movie have been the biggest reward of this entire experience."