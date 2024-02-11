Luke Combs reflects on dreamy Grammys duet with Tracy Chapman

Luke Combs is still basking in the afterglow of his unforgettable Grammys performance with legendary singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Combs shared his reflections, calling the experience "a defining moment of my career."



The iconic collaboration unfolded during the 66th Grammy Awards on February 4th. Combs, a nominee for Best Country Song with his Chapman cover Fast Car, joined the rarely-seen artist onstage for a stunning rendition of the song. The electrifying performance sent shockwaves through the audience and social media, instantly becoming a highlight of the ceremony.

In his Instagram post, Combs expressed his gratitude to Chapman for allowing him to be part of the moment. "It's still hard to process how amazing it really was to be up there on that stage," he wrote.

"No doubt a defining moment of my career." He further went on to acknowledge the impact Chapman's music has had on him and countless others, calling her "one of the greatest" and describing her music as having "shaped the musical journeys of countless other singers, songwriters, musicians, and fans alike."

The post, accompanied by photos of the two artists beaming both on and off stage, generated an outpouring of positive reactions from fans and fellow musicians alike. Many commented on the magic of the performance, with some calling it "dreamy" and "a match made in heaven."