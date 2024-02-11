Hailee Stenfield and Josh Allen to make red carpet debut at the Oscars?

file footage

Hailee Steinfeld’s boyfriend Josh Allen seemingly confirmed his attendance at the 2024 Oscars in a new interview.



The Buffalo Bills quarterback appeared on Up & Adams podcast earlier this week, where host Kay Adams quizzed Allen over his potential appearance at the Hollywood award show in March.

“Are you going to wear Enchanté to the Oscars next month?” she asked, to which the athlete responded: “I may.”

Steinfeld’s film, Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

If the athlete decides to accompany the actress at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, it will mark their official red carpet debut after nearly a year of dating.

The Hawkeye actress sparked romance rumours with Allen back in May. The couple has since pull out all stops to keep the details of their relationships under the wraps.

She previously shut down speculations about her engagement during solo red carpet appearance at the Golden Globe Awards last month.

Dressed in a floor-length pink dress, Stenfield stopped by the red carpet to address a giant ring on her finger. “I do got a cute little doe happening,” she said, adding: “No particular reason other than I just thought it was real cute.”