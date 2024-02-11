Taylor Swift’s new pal Gracie Hunt confirms singer will attend Super Bowl

Taylor Swift is en route Las Vegas after wrapping up the Tokyo leg of her Eras Tour.

Amid speculations that the 14-time Grammy winning musician will be attending the SuperBowl to support her beau Travis Kelce, there is news that Swift is making a dash to Las Vegas.

Gracie Hunt, daughter of Kansas City Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, confirmed to People Magazine that the Anti-Hero singer is coming.

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited,” Gracie said at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party red carpet in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Ever since Kansas City Chiefs were advanced into the SuperBowl, speculations of Swift attending the big game were running high.

The debate reached a fever pitch last weekend with the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., assured Swifties and NFL fans of the singer can “comfortably” arrive in Sin City on a 12-hour flight with the 17-hour time difference from Tokyo to Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, Hunt also told the outlet that there is big afterparty planned if the Chiefs. However, she did not mention if Kelce and Swift would be in attendance together.