Taylor Swift 'begins 9,000 mile journey' to see Travis Kelce play in Super Bowl

Taylor Swift, who's busy performing her Eras Tour in Japan, is reportedly preparing to make it back to America in time to watch her new boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl.



The pop superstar, who is now familiar with the Chiefs roster, is reportedly set to fly all the way from Tokyo for the star-studded event in Las Vegas.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker is reportedly returning to the US to see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

Swift is said to have headed straight from the stage at her last concert to her private jet at Haneda Airport.

The the singer has a 12-hour flight ahead of her to cover the 9,000 mile journey to see Travis play in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The time difference from Asia to the west coast of North America means Taylor will land in Las Vegas this evening.

