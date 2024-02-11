Justin Timberlake announces documentary on creation of 'Everything I Thought I Was'

Justin Timberlake is strategically planning to elevate the success of his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought I Was, according to a source cited by the Mirror.

Feeling the need to step up his game, the Sexy/Back singer is exploring various avenues, including the production of a documentary detailing the creation process of his upcoming album.

Expressing concerns about potential overshadowing, Timberlake is reportedly wary of competing against Usher's album, particularly after his Super Bowl halftime performance, as well as Taylor Swift's highly anticipated April release, Tortured Poet's Society.

Everything I Thought I Was is scheduled for release on March 15, with the former N'SYNC member already dropping two singles from the album: Sanctified and Selfish.

Justin strategic decision to elevate his game comes in the wake of a lukewarm response to his previous release, Man of the Woods.

With Everything I Thought I Was, he returns to the music scene after a six-year hiatus, marking a significant moment in his career.

To ensure the album's success, he plans to produce a documentary detailing its creation process, aiming to pitch it to streaming platforms.

He hopes for a reception akin to Taylor Swift's Miss Americana and Beyoncé's Renaissance film.



