Doctor Who star Billie Piper ends eight-year relationship with Johnny Lloyd

According to reports, actress Billie Piper and singer Johnny Lloyd have parted ways after an eight-year relationship.
The former Doctor Who star and the musician share a five-year-old daughter named Tallulah.
Sources suggest that the strains of lockdown significantly impacted their relationship, leading to the decision to end their romance.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, insiders described the breakup as "very sad," noting that the couple believed they would be "better off apart."
The source further revealed that both are actually separated last year, marking the end of their long-term partnership.
Following their split, sources revealed that Billie Piper, previously married to DJ Chris Evans and actor Laurence Fox, and Johnny Lloyd have decided to focus on co-parenting their daughter and pursuing their individual careers.
The couple, who welcomed their daughter Tallulah in January 2019, ended their eight-year relationship after determining that it had reached its natural conclusion.
Lockdown proved challenging for them, prompting a period of reflection on their future.
Despite the breakup, they hold cherished memories of their time together and remain committed to maintaining an amicable co-parenting relationship.
