Natalie Portman admits concerns about her career with Star Wars legacy

Natalie Portman who immortalized the roles of Padme/Queen Amidala in the Star Wars prequels, opened up about the mixed emotions that accompanied her casting in an exclusive interview with Empire magazine.

As the saga marks its 25th anniversary with a special article, Empire has unveiled two distinct covers, set to hit stands on February 15.

For Portman, the opportunity to embody such iconic character was undeniably a dream come true.

However, alongside the excitement came apprehensions, particularly regarding the potential impact on her future career prospects.

"I was worried about doing it, that I wouldn’t be able to do anything else after, because the series carries such a mythology in American life.

But that was precisely why it was such an incredible opportunity," she disclosed to the publication.

Recalling a formative experience during press events for Léon in Japan at the age of 13, Portman drew inspiration from Kabuki theatre, finding parallels between its grandeur and the regal essence of her character, Queen Amidala.

"When I saw the designs for the costumes and hair and make-up for Amidala, I immediately thought of that," she shared, highlighting how observations of the characters' movements influenced her portrayal.

Her co-star, Hayden Christensen, reminisced on the competitive process of landing the role of Anakin Skywalker, the pivotal character destined to traverse the path from Jedi to Sith.