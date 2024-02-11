Sarah Ferguson sends sweet message to King Charles amid their cancer battles

Sarah Ferguson expressed her support for King Charles

Sarah Ferguson extended heartfelt wishes to King Charles, keeping him in her 'thoughts and prayers' during the Charity Luncheon appearance.

The Duchess of York delivered a speech at the Cancer Alliance Hope and Help Luncheon in Palm Beach, Florida, marking her first public appearance since her melanoma diagnosis.

Sarah, 64, who has faced a previous battle with breast cancer, revealed her recent diagnosis of skin cancer. During the event, she expressed her support for King Charles, who had been diagnosed with an unspecified form of the disease.

Commenting on the event she said: 'His Majesty is very dear to me and I think I speak for everyone when I say he is in my thoughts and prayers.

'It felt like a timely moment to help raise funds to support others dealing with cancer diagnoses, who may be going through financial or emotional struggles in light of a health emergency.'

King Charles began his treatment at a London hospital this week, and is reportedly 'wholly positive' of his prognosis and 'looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible'.

After news of her skin cancer diagnosis, it was reported Charles wrote to the Duchess of York to offer his support and well wishes.

Fergie has since returned this gesture after news of the King's battle became public.

It was reported that the pair are 'incredibly fond of one another' and have bonded over their respective cancer diagnosis with an 'exchange of letters.'