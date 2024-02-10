King Charles sends stern message to Prince William after reuniting with Harry

File Footage

King Charles has taken a 'positive step' to mend a broken relationship with Prince Harry after personally informing him about his cancer diagnosis.

The Monarch, 75, seemingly hints at the reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex, which sends a stern message to Prince William as well.

In conversation with The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson believes that "King Charles's personal call to Harry about his diagnosis is a sign of mending or learning from past mistakes in their relationship."

The expert claimed that the Monarch's decision to reach out to his son in the hour of need "shows a level of respect and consideration from him towards Harry..."

Louella further shared that illnesses or health scares "often bring families closer together and put past issues into perspective."

She said people often forgive their estranged blood relationships during challenging periods of life.

The expert added, "In this case, King Charles's call to Harry may be a sign of him seeing the bigger picture and wanting to mend their relationship for the sake of the family."

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace made a shocking announcement on February 5, confirming that the Monarch has been diagnosed with cancer.

Charles's health update left the royal family and fans in fear for the future of the monarchy.