Kevin Costner aims to settle down with Jewel after messy divorce

Kevin Costner seemingly finds true love again in Jewel after his messy split from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

As per OK! magazine, an insider claimed that the A-list Hollywood actor, who went through an ugly divorce, is open to the 'idea of getting married again' to his new lady love.

The Yellowstone actor is reportedly ready to take a big step in his new romance as Kevin "doesn't want Jewel to slip through his fingers."

The source added, "He feels so good when he’s around Jewel. He’s happier, lighter. And he adores her son."



For the unversed, the singer shares a 12-year-old son Kase with her ex-husband Ty Murray.

An insider shared that the 69-year-old actor, who has been busy filming Horizon: An American Saga, "makes as much time as he can" for his girlfriend "because she's been such a breath of fresh air."

For the unversed, Kevin's former wife Christine filed for divorce from the Tinsel town's star back in May 2023 after 18 years of marriage.

Interestingly, the actor sparked romance rumours with Jewel in December 2023.