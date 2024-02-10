Princess Eugenie shares family update after spending time with Prince Harry ex girlfriend





It's been a tough time for Princess Eugenie with both her mother Sarah Ferguson and uncle King Charles dealing with cancer diagnoses.



However, the royal, 33, who is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, appeared in good spirits and shared happy moments with a series of family photographs.

Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared adorable photos with her eldest son August to mark his third birthday.

The King's niece celebrated his birthday by sharing pictures of her family on Instagram, including a photograph with both her children, August and Ernest.

August, who she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank, was born on February 9 2021, with little brother Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank following in May last year.

She captioned the Instagram post: 'Happy third Birthday to our dearest Augie.

'Forever a force of nature and forever giggling with you.'

Eugenie and Jack have been married for five years and were wed at St George's Chapel, Windsor on October 12, 2018.



It comes after King Charles's niece joined her close pal Cressida Bonas for a pub trip who was the former girlfriend of Prince Harry.

Eugenie was the one who introduced her cousin Prince Harry to Cressida, and they dated between 2012 and 2014, with Eugenie and the actress and mother-of-one remaining close after the break-up.