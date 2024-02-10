Taylor Swift to direct original feature film for Disney next year: report

Taylor Swift to direct original feature film for Disney next year

Taylor Swift is set to spread her wings to Hollywood in the wake of her musical career success.

According to reports, the 34-year-old singer is set to direct an original film for Disney’s Searchlight division following the definitive end of her The Eras Tour in December 2024.

Her directorial debut will follow the prospective success of her Eras Tour concert film once it hits the streaming platform in March.

Puck was the first to break the news, noting Disney CEO Bob Iger paid over $75 million to secure the rights to the concert film following a rigorous bidding war with Netflix and Universal.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour originally released worldwide via AMC Theatres in October, grossing $261 million at the global box office during its nearly three-months run.

The Lover singer previously showcased her filmmaking skills in her music video for 10-minute-long short film of her critically-acclaimed song, All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) released in 2021.

It starred Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in lead roles, revolving around their dysfunctional relationship due to glaring age gap.

It won Video of the Year and Best Direction at the MTV VMAs 2022, as well as garnered various nominations, including an American Music Award, a Grammy Award and more.