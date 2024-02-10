Kim Kardashian struggles to pursue life amid ex-Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian concealed her relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. due to the harsh actions of her former spouse, Kanye West.



Following the controversial rapper, now known as Ye, making threats and public mockery of her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the reality TV star decided to maintain a low profile in her current relationship.

An informant shared details of her relationship with the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens with Daily Mail, revealing that the two have begun dating "exclusively."

“Kim has been romantically involved with Odell since last summer and thought she had managed to keep it under wraps,” the tipster close to the lover alleged.

“She is not seeing anyone else right now – at least not that her close friends know of,” they added.

The insider revealed the reasons behind their secrecy, stating that Kim objected to being referred to as a “homeworker” about Odell's breakup with long-term girlfriend Lauren "LoLo" Wood.

“Kim really wanted to keep this romance private for two reasons,” they revealed. “One is that he has a one-year-old son with his ex Lauren Woods.”

“They both wanted to avoid any speculation that he left Lauren for Kim – branding Kim a homewrecker.”

The source continued: “The second reason is to avoid the backlash from Kanye. After what Kanye put Pete Davidson through, Kim wants to avoid that at all costs.”

“It is only a matter of time now before Kanye says something publicly, but he has no solid proof.”