Christian Bale undergoes physical transformation for upcoming project

Soon, Christian Bale will return to his job—albeit with a lot less hair.



The Hollywood Reporter questioned Bale about his upcoming plans during an interview on Thursday in Palmdale, California, where the Oscar winner presided over the groundbreaking of a 16-year passion project that would create a community of homes where foster siblings can live under one roof.

“I’ve got to shave my head next week [for a movie],” he said, referring to the untitled Maggie Gyllenhaal film he’s about to do for Warner Bros. in which he will play Frankenstein. Shooting is expected to start in the coming weeks. “I asked them to please let me hold off on doing that but everyone was going, ‘What’s wrong with Bale? What’s up with him?’ I said, ‘Just let me get through the groundbreaking and then I’ll be off to join you.'”

Although the outlet didn’t have time to ask Bale about the plot, he did take a moment to praise his collaborators. “I’ll be working with the wonderful Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley and so many talented actors in the cast. I’ve got to get busy getting on the rack, breaking my bones and eating lots of fertilizer or something to try and grow.”