King Charles talks about Prince William's royal responsibilities amid Cancer diagnosis

King Charles, after learning about his cancer, is concerned about overburdening Prince William with royal obligations, because his son is preoccupied with family responsibilities and his wife Kate Middleton is recovering slowly from abdominal surgery.



“He wouldn’t want to put that pressure on William,” a source close to the royal household tells People magazine exclusively in this week's issue. “He has always wanted to save his children from having that pressure too early and that will remain. Particularly as William has other priorities [with Kate].”

Prince William may take on some of his father's duties if the King is unwell, but there are currently no plans to appoint Counsellors of State. The Prince of Wales can perform constitutional duties if the King is absent. However, the King will continue working behind the scenes, receiving "red boxes" and performing other tasks.

“Yes, he’s going to step back from public duties for a considerable time, but there will be plenty of work for him — it just won’t necessarily be in a room with hundreds of people,” says royal biographer Robert Hardman, author of The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy.