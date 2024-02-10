Sophie Turner and Kit Harington reunite in Gothic Horror 'The Dreadful'

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington, beloved for their roles in HBO's Game of Thrones, are poised for a reunion in the upcoming Gothic horror film, The Dreadful, which is currently being introduced for sales at the European Film Market (EFM) through UTA Independent Film Group and Film Bridge International.



Penned and helmed by Natasha Kermani, known for her work on Lucky and V/H/S/85, the film unfolds against the backdrop of the War of the Roses and follows the story of Anne (played by Turner) and her mother-in-law Morwen, leading a secluded and challenging life on society's fringes.

However, their existence is disrupted when a figure from their past (portrayed by Harington) resurfaces, igniting a series of events that promise to alter Anne's trajectory significantly.

Producers for the film include Luke Daniels from Redwire Pictures/Tunnel, along with Patrick Muldoon and Patrick Hibler from Storyboard Media.

Greg Lauritano will also produce under his Black Magic banner. Film Bridge International is managing foreign sales, while UTA Independent Film Group is overseeing domestic distribution.

Both Turner and Harington garnered acclaim for their performances in Game of Thrones, with Turner portraying Sansa Stark and Harington embodying Jon Snow. Their portrayal earned them Emmy nominations and widespread recognition.

More recently, Turner has been featured in Netflix's Do Revenge and the crime drama The Staircase on Max, among other projects.

Meanwhile, Harington has appeared in Apple's Extrapolations and Marvel's Eternals.



