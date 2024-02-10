Jenna Ortega dishes out her profound love for horror movies

File Footage

Jenna Ortega has recently dished out her love for horror movies.



Speaking to PEOPLE about her 2024 Super Bowl commercial with Doritos Dinamita, the Wednesday star said, “Horror is everything to me.”

Jenna stated, “I would do horror until I die. It’s the best.”

Calling this genre, her “home”, the Scream 7 actress explained, “I love horror [movies] because they encapsulate everything.”

“They can be romantic, they can be funny, they can be dramatic, they can be scary. They're adrenaline-inducing and ignite passion in people, even scaredy-cats,” added Jenna.

The Beetlejuice 2 actress revealed she “loves” watching horror more than “acting in it”.

“I try to watch as much as I can just for my job, which is wonderful because movies are my favourite thing in the world, and I get to call that homework,” remarked the 21-year-old.

Jenna told the outlet, “So I think there's just something really, really beautiful about horror and profound.”

Interestingly, the actress pointed out that she “can’t claim the title of scream queen”.



“I respect the title too much, and I want to give it to so many other people,” she stated.

Meanwhile, Jenna also opened up about Super Bowl ad, which also showcased her horror talent.

“I kind of pull people in with the horror aspect and I think people think we're leading that route,” she commented.

Jenna further said, “I'll always be happy to do a horror project, which is why it was fun paying homage to it in that little teaser.”



