Ant McPartlin announces expectation of first child with Anne-Marie Corbett

nt McPartlin overjoyed as first-time fatherhood dream comes true with Anne-Marie Corbett.

News has surfaced that television host Ant McPartlin is reportedly set to embark on a new chapter of parenthood with his wife Anne-Marie Corbett,, marking their first child together.



Sources close to McPartlin have revealed his immense happiness upon sharing the long-awaited news with colleagues, including his co-stars from Britain's Got Talent.

Reportedly, he expressed his sheer delight to his close circle, disclosing that Anne-Marie is expected to give birth in June.

According to insights from The Sun, McPartlin had already confided in his dear friend and onscreen partner Declan Donnelly after weeks of speculation surrounding the couple's family plans.

Anne-Marie, who has two children from her previous marriage, is believed to have undergone a five-month scan, prompting the couple to confidently share their joyous news with friends and acquaintances.

Sources close to the couple have described Ant as a devoted and caring father figure to Anne-Marie's children from her previous marriage, reflecting his deep-rooted desire for a family.

The couple's efforts to keep the pregnancy news under wraps underscore their commitment to privacy and discretion.

Rumors surrounding Anne-Marie's pregnancy had been circulating for months, especially after her absence during McPartlin's hosting of ITV's I'm A Celebrity.

Observers noted her decision to forgo accompanying him to Australia, sparking speculation.

Further fueling speculation, Anne-Marie's recent appearance at Heathrow airport in December, dressed in loose attire and sporting a noticeable bump, suggested the couple's joyous news.