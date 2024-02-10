Sydney Sweeney embraces all-black just before 'Madame Web' release

Sydney Sweeney in all-black look

Sydney Sweeney is more like “Madame-Black” stepping out on Thursday, just before the release of the superhero film Madame Web.



The actress looked stunning in a classy black jumpsuit with a matching coat draped across her shoulders.

Sydney, 26, was spotted exiting an interview in Los Angeles, looking stunning with her blonde hair combed to perfection and gold earrings adding a touch of glamour.

Her complexion was accentuated with blush and lip gloss, curled lashes, and a winged slick of eyeliner.

This Valentine's Day, Sydney will star as Julia Cornwall in Madame Web.

Dakota Johnson plays Cassandra Webb, the titular "Madame Web".

Madame Web follows Webb, a paramedic who gets clairvoyance after a near-death experience and is then tasked with defending three young superheroines from a frightening opponent.

The public learned about the film's development in 2019, when screenwriters Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, well known for their work on Morbius, were hired to write the screenplay.

Although the film is based on Marvel Comics characters, Madame Web will be the fourth instalment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which began with the 2018 release of Venom.

Sweeney and Merced were among the supporting cast members added to the project's lineup in 2022.